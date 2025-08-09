Another round of thunderstorms tonight

For any storm clean-up/Saturday evening activities, we should be dry with temperatures in the 80s.

After 8 pm, spotty storms will begin to fire south of I-80 and expand into the night. A few of these storms could be severe with mostly a damaging wind risk (though not as high as this morning) before transitioning into a flood threat overnight. While the vast majority of these storms will be south of I-80, a few storms could move far enough north to impact the Omaha metro tonight. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

We dry out Sunday morning, and might see some sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. A few storms could develop Sunday evening, but these will not be as widespread.

A spot storm or two is possible south of I-80 on Monday, but the rest of the week will be dry.

Tuesday and Wednesday are mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

We climb into the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, and into the low 90s by the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Thunderstorms

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 82

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Mostly Dry

High: 83

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

