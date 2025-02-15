Another snow chance Monday & Tuesday, plus dangerous cold next week

Our latest round of snow has ended, most of the Omaha metro picked up 1-3", with amounts dropping off quickly to the south. As forecasted, a narrow band of heavy snow brought totals as high as 8" from Fremont to Blair to Harrison County, IA. See the latest roundup of snowfall totals in the blog.

Tonight begins the first of several brutally cold nights as temperatures drop to near 0. With a breeze from the north, wind chill values could fall as low as -20 to -10 for any Sunday morning plans.

We are dry on Sunday with some peaks of sunshine through the clouds. Highs reach 10 by the afternoon. The breeze continues through the morning but lessens in the afternoon. Still, wind chills will be near or below 0 for much of the day.

We drop below 0 Sunday night as snow begins to build in from the west. Snow will likely fall during the AM commute on Monday, potentially causing travel issues. The snow slowly tapers off Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday struggle to get above 5 and we then plummet to -12 by Tuesday morning.

Another round of light snow is possible on Tuesday, mainly south of Omaha. When it is all said and done, amounts in the metro will probably end up in the 1-3" range with lower amounts farther northeast and higher amounts southwest.

Tuesday's highs could hit 0, but we will be below that for most of the day. Thankfully, the wind won't be strong, but any small breeze could send wind chills below -10. Even if you think "It's the Midwest, it gets this cold all the time", the cold is still dangerous if exposed for long periods. Limit time outdoors as much as possible as frostbite could occur in as little as 30 minutes. Tuesday night sees lows fall to -10.

Some snow flurries are possible on Wednesday, but these won't accumulate. Highs on Wednesday go back above 0. However, Wednesday night looks to be the coldest as lows freefall to -15.

Thursday is not much better with a high of 8 and a low of -6.

By the weekend, we "warm" some with highs back into the teens for Friday, then the 20s for Saturday.

