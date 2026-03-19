Another Spring, another likely drought for Nebraska and Iowa. Here's how to prepare your lawns.

I'm Meteorologist Joseph Meyer, and it sounds like a broken record, but it may be another year of crispy lawns and dry brush as drought is likely to return to Nebraska and Iowa.

Tracy Meling has lived in her southwest Omaha home for 26 years, and she's prepping her yard for another spring and summer.

But lately, years of drought are making it harder for her green thumb to work its magic.

"Well, it seems like we are always in a drought," she told Meteorologist Joseph Meyer.

But dry or not, she has a plan.

"I put fertilizer on the ground, and putting some grass seed down in my bare spots."

The latest drought monitor released on Thursday shows moderate drought in western Douglas County, with the rest of Nebraska in severe to extreme drought. -- a problem for homeowners.

So i went to talk with an expert on grass. Jason Borst works at the grass pad in South O.

He suggests homeowners begin preparing now, "start getting some water out on the yard, building up a little bit of moisture on the soil profile...don't worry about it freezing at night, that'll just help with moisture retention."

But the yard work does not end when the drought begins: "grass likes a sophisticated diet, it likes being fed properly throughout the year...give it 4 or 5 good feedings throughout the year," Borst said.

No matter how much you take care of your lawn, sometimes no tip or trick can beat the greatest form of drought relief, rain

"We need to wait for it to rain, but it doesn't seem to be doing much of that lately," Mehling told us.

As neighbors prepare for yet another season of drought, maintaining your yard will keep the grass greener for longer