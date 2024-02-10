Another Warm and Dry Week, but Could Winter Return Soon?

The cloud cover remains overnight as temperatures drop into the middle 20s for lows.

Some clouds stick around Sunday morning, but by lunchtime, we should see lots of sunshine that lasts through the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s. Those attending Super Bowl Watch Parties can expect sunny and cool weather to start, and clear and colder weather to end the game.

Heading into the workweek, we begin a warming trend with highs on Monday in the upper 40s. We could even run at 50 degrees on Tuesday, but we should stay shy of 50.

Valentine's Day is warmer than previous years with highs in the upper 40s and plenty of sunshine.

We all knew the warmer weather would not last forever. A cold front passes through the area on Thursday, bringing a cooldown and a return to below-average temperatures heading into next weekend. Also, some small precipitation chances return on Friday and Saturday, but as of now most stay dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 25

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 43

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 47

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 49

