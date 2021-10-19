Another Warm Day

Similar to yesterday, today will also be mostly sunny with just a few clouds passing through at times, breezy, and warm. We stay a good 10° above average, in the mid 70s.

An area of low pressure will arrive late Tuesday with more clouds and a few spotty showers by Tuesday night. While anyone could see one of the showers, most of us stay dry.

A few scattered rainy areas wrap around the back side of the low pressure as it moves off to our east Wednesday. This means most of us stay dry, but there could be a few spotty showers north of Omaha through the day. The rest of us just see some extra clouds. We also stay breezy, but that will be cooler air blowing, dropping highs down into the low 60s.

We cool off a little more to end the workweek. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. We stay in the upper 50s Friday with a very small rain chance.

We push back into the low 60s over the weekend with some stronger winds. Saturday brings more sunshine, but there could be a few rainy areas Sunday.

TUESDAY

A Few Clouds

Breezy

High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 58

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 60

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 58

