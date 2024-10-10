Another warm Friday before it cools off this weekend

Temperatures will remain warm this evening and stay above average overnight as we drop into the mid 50s for Friday morning. Parts of western Iowa could drop down into the 40s.

We stay warm Friday, but a cold front will slowly push through the region in the second half of the day, bringing in clouds for the afternoon and evening, but no rain. It arrives first in northeast Nebraska, which could hold those areas back in the upper 70s. Areas farther southeast where the cold front arrives later in the day should be able to still make it into the mid and upper 80s.

Saturday will be a little cooler with upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

We continue to cool off Sunday and it will be breezy. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Our coolest weather will be early in the next workweek. We could see some patchy frost Monday morning, starting the day in the upper 30s. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny with low 60s. Some neighborhoods north of Omaha may not warm out of the 50s!

Tuesday morning will be the coldest so far in this early fall season, dropping in the low to mid 30s. Widespread frost is possible, so be ready to cover any plants outside that are sensitive to cold weather. Once again, Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs only near 60.

After a cool start to Wednesday, our afternoons start to get warmer for the second half of next week. Highs will be in the low 70s with sunshine on Wednesday, jumping in the low 80s on Thursday. Once again, we will be near record highs Thursday and Friday.

There is a chance we could FINALLY see some rain late next week, so stay tuned to the latest information on that.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 86

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 79

