Areas of patchy, dense fog is out there this morning. Remember to use your low beams and leave plenty of space in between you and the vehicle in front of you, especially in foggy areas.

Warmer temperatures really start to ramp up for us on Monday. With all of the sunshine and high humidity, we easily reach back into the mid 90s. However, it will feel closer to 100°, at times.

Things stay dry overnight with another round of mostly clear skies and mild temperatures.

Believe it or not, we get even warmer tomorrow! Temperatures reach back into the high 90s under mostly sunny skies. The stronger southwesterly wind really helps us warm up on Tuesday. Winds will be gusting near 25-30 mph.

A weak cold front will knock back temperatures a few degrees for Wednesday, but highs will remain in the mid 90s and skies stay mostly sunny.

Another warm up begins late into the work week into next weekend with highs reaching into the upper 90s once more.

Some slight chances of rain are possible towards the end of the work week.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 94

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 72

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

Breezy

High: 98

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Clear

Less Humid

High: 94

