Arctic air begins moving away, but spotty snow returns midweek

It is a brutally cold start to our day with temperatures well below zero and wind chills ranging from -30 to -20.

Once we get through the morning, we start to see the worst of the arctic air move away to our east. This lets a lot of eastern Nebraska warm up into the low and mid 20s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Western Iowa will be a little colder with highs in the teens. It will get breezy for the afternoon, so wind chills will only be in the single digits in eastern Nebraska. Wind chills in most western Iowa neighborhoods won't make it above zero.

Clouds move back in tonight as the wind lightens up. Although we could dip down into the upper teens overnight, we should be closer to 20 for Wednesday morning.

From Wednesday morning to the afternoon, there will be some hit and miss snow around the region. Less than half the area will see any snow, and any accumulation will stay under an inch. Although mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday afternoon, the warm-up continues into the mid 30s.

We get to enjoy a little more sunshine Thursday, but it will be colder. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

After a one-day shot of colder weather, we get back to average Friday. It will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, but we keep highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday will be a touch cooler with low 30s and a little more sunshine.

We stay partly cloudy Monday with mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 20

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy Early

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Hit and Miss Snow

Breezy

High: 35

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Colder

High: 24

