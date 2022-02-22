Arctic Air Settles In

A few leftover pockets of freezing drizzle and light snow will continue through the morning commute. Watch for slippery areas this morning, because there are plenty of them across the metro and the region. If you see a wet road, assume it is icy.

We're dry by the lunch hour, but it will be a cold and windy afternoon. Temperatures stay in the teens with wind chills below zero all day.

The wind will lighten up a bit overnight, but it will be very cold. Cities along and north of I-80 will drop below zero for the Wednesday morning commute. With the wind, it will feel like -15 to -20 in the metro.

The wind will still be noticeable Wednesday afternoon, but it won't be as strong. Highs will be in the upper teens.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, light snow will move in from the west. This continues at times the rest of Thursday. With highs in the teens still, it will be a light and fluffy snow. There won't be much of it, but we could squeeze out roughly an inch in a lot of cities.

Friday brings more sunshine in the afternoon, warming us up a little more. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures a little closer to average for late February. Saturday will be in the mid 40s, then a weak cold front arrives Sunday morning. It only cools us off closer to 40 for Sunday.

Monday continues our 40s stretch with mainly sunny skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: -1

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Cold

High: 17

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 19

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.