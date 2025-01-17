Arctic cold returns: Here's when wind chills stay below zero for 48 hours

Today will be the last of the warmer weather for a while. By the lunch hour, most of our neighborhoods will be in the mid 40s. A cold front then arrives, and keeps temperatures from climbing much more in the second half of the day. It will also start to get breezy in the afternoon with more clouds.

We cool off faster than normal late in the day as the colder weather starts to blow in. Omaha will be in the 30s by 6 p.m. and in the 20s before midnight. It will be windy overnight as the arctic air continues to blow in as we struggle to stay in the double digits Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the upper teen to low 20s across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. This will keep wind chills in the single digits in the afternoon.

The worst of the cold begins Sunday. We could stay just above zero in the morning, but wind chills will drop below zero. This likely starts a 48-hour stretch of wind chills below zero in Omaha. We only warm up into the upper single digits in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

For the first time this season, Omaha will likely dip below zero Monday morning. The frigid weather continues Monday afternoon for the MLK holiday and Inauguration Day. It will be mostly sunny, but we likely fall just shy of double digits again in the afternoon. Wind chills stay below zero all day.

We drop below zero again Tuesday morning, but then the worst of the arctic air starts to shift east. This will let us get into the low 20s in the second half of the day with a lot of sunshine. With slightly warmer weather and lighter wind, wind chills will push back above zero in the afternoon.

The recovery will continue Wednesday. We'll be in the mid 30s, which is average for January. We keep the mid 30s going on Thursday with more clouds.

FRIDAY

Morning Sun

Afternoon Clouds

Breezy

High: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 11

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 19

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 9

