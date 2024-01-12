Arctic Freeze: Here's What the Weekend Will Feel Like

The snow will continue to lighten up through the morning, but scattered pockets of snow will continue into the early afternoon across eastern Nebraska. A few areas of snow could even continue into the evening commute in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. Even when the snow stops, there will still be a lot of travel problems. Winds around 40mph will be blowing and drifting the snow back onto already cleared roads and greatly reduce visibility at times the rest of the day. It will be very cold with temperatures in the single digits all day.

We stay windy overnight as more arctic air blows south into the region. This will drop us to about 0 degrees for Saturday morning. There could be a few pockets of snow around early in the day, but most of us will stay dry.

Dangerous cold and wind will be with us for the weekend. The list of wind chills shows how bad the next few mornings will feel across the region. Omaha will likely end up around the middle of each range. Please keep your pets inside! Also, check on your neighbors, friends, and family members to make sure they are staying warm.

KMTV

Saturday will also be windy with temperatures falling through the day. By the middle of the afternoon, we are in the single digits below zero with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will start in the teens below zero, and we stay below zero all day! We should at least see more of a mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon, making it look a little less frigid... but it will stay breezy.

For the M.L.K. holiday and Iowa caucus Monday, we start in the negative teens again and stay below freezing for the afternoon. It will still be breezy, making it feel even worse.

We're still below zero Tuesday morning, but it should finally get above zero in the afternoon with some good sunshine.

The wind will be a little stronger again Tuesday, but thanks to a warm front, some less frigid air will blow in. This should get us into the low 20s. There could be a couple pockets of light rain or snow around, but it doesn't look very likely right now.

Before you know it, another cold front moves in, dropping us back down into the teens for Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY

Scattered Snow

Windy

High: 9

FRIDAY NIGHT

Snow

Windy

Low: 7

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 0

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

High: 0

