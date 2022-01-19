Frigid Weather Settles In

Wednesday will be windy at times as the colder air blows in. We start the day around 10, then only warm into the teens in the afternoon. Wind chills will stay below zero all day.

Winds lighten up Thursday, but it will be even colder. We start the day below zero, then only warm into the low double digits for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Winds kick in again out of the south Friday, helping to send temperatures higher. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s. Light snow is possible Friday night, but won't be for everyone.

We're closer to average this weekend with low 30s on Saturday, followed by mid 30s on Sunday.

The slow warming continues early next week with upper 30s Monday.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 16

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid and Breezy

Low: -2

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 13

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slightly Warmer

High: 26

