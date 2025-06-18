Back to sunny and hot weather Thursday, excessive heat this weekend

All of our rain will move off to the east this evening, leaving us with a comfortably mild evening in the 70s and clear skies. We'll wake up to sunshine and temperatures near 60 on Thursday morning.

Just like that, it's hot again tomorrow for your Juneteenth plans. Thursday will be mostly sunny with low 90s in Omaha. Northeast of Omaha, it will be a touch cooler with upper 80s. Southeast Nebraska will likely push into the mid 90s.

The National Weather Service has Omaha and the surrounding region under an "extreme heat" watch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you are unfamiliar with this term, it is because it's new and has replaced the former "excessive heat" warnings. The criteria is for daytime heat indices of ≥ 105°F for 2 or more hours, which we will likely have this weekend.

Friday will be hot and windy as temperatures flirt with 100 degrees. The humidity will also be a little higher compared to Thursday.

Summer officially begins Friday night, and it will feel like it this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high just over 100.

The dangerous heat continues Sunday with a lot of sunshine, breezy winds, and highs flirting with 100. Omaha's record high for Sunday is 101, set in 1936. A couple spotty showers and storms could pop up by Sunday night north of Omaha.

A cold front will drop into the region Monday with some heat relief! Before it gets here, we'll likely still have enough time to heat up into the 90s Monday afternoon. The front will bring a better chance for showers and storms later in the day.

As the cold front stalls across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, it could act as a trigger for a few leftover spotty showers and storms Tuesday, keeping us mostly cloudy and cooler with upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Drying Out

Low: 61

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Heating Up

High: 93

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Avg. Afternoon Heat Index: 105

High: 99

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

Avg. Afternoon Heat Index: 107

High: 101

