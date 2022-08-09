Heating Back Up

After a nice start to the workweek, we begin to quickly heat back up today. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, putting us back to average for early August. While warmer, the humidity stays under control.

It will be pretty comfortable tonight as we cool into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning.

We keep heating up Wednesday with highs in the low 90s and mostly sunny skies.

The mid 90s return Thursday, but a weak cold front will try to push into the region Friday. It could get close enough to drop Omaha into the low 90s, but that isn't a guarantee yet.

The weekend will be hot! We'll be in the upper 90s both afternoons with partly cloudy skies Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday.

Still no sign of rain into the start of next week. Monday hits the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfortable

Low: 64

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average Heat

High: 93

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 94

