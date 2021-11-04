Beginning To Warm Up

We keep a lot of the clouds around overnight, keeping most spots above freezing. Omaha will cool into the upper 30s with areas of patchy, dense fog.

After some clouds early in the day, we turn mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon, starting a nice stretch of warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Stronger winds kick in from the south Friday, helping us warm to near 60 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend keeps looking warmer and warmer! We stay mostly sunny and dry as we push into the upper 60s both afternoons. We also get an extra hour of sleep as the clocks "fall back."

Temperatures are on track to stay slightly above average early next week, in the low 60s.

Rain will try to move in midweek, followed by some cooler weather in the second half of the week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 41

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Windy

High: 61

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Mild

High: 67

