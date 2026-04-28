Below average temps... for now!

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Tuesday keeps the cooler temps

Spotty light rain Tuesday afternoon

Patchy frost possible Friday, Saturday mornings

FORECAST

If you're someone who enjoys a crisper day, Tuesday is right up your alley. Temps are a bit cooler this morning, with the lower 40s for most areas. We'll only climb to about the mid 50s by this afternoon, which is well below seasonal for the end of April!

A few spotty light rain showers are possible throughout the day Tuesday, especially in the afternoon.

The weather begins to dry out starting Wednesday, and it may be a bit until we have decent chances at rainfall again. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

We are near 60 again Thursday, but the clouds are back with a low chance at rain early in the day with a passing cold front.

As skies clear Thursday night, temps will dip into the mid 30s, which could lead to patchy frost around Omaha. We get another chance at patchy frost Friday night with lows again in the mid 30s around Omaha.

The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs jumping back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 55

Wind: N 5-15

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly!

Low: 39

Wind: NE 15-25

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Seasonal

High: 65

Wind: E 5-10

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