Below average temps... for now!

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Tuesday keeps the cooler temps
- Spotty light rain Tuesday afternoon
- Patchy frost possible Friday, Saturday mornings
FORECAST
If you're someone who enjoys a crisper day, Tuesday is right up your alley. Temps are a bit cooler this morning, with the lower 40s for most areas. We'll only climb to about the mid 50s by this afternoon, which is well below seasonal for the end of April!
A few spotty light rain showers are possible throughout the day Tuesday, especially in the afternoon.
The weather begins to dry out starting Wednesday, and it may be a bit until we have decent chances at rainfall again. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
We are near 60 again Thursday, but the clouds are back with a low chance at rain early in the day with a passing cold front.
As skies clear Thursday night, temps will dip into the mid 30s, which could lead to patchy frost around Omaha. We get another chance at patchy frost Friday night with lows again in the mid 30s around Omaha.
The weekend will be sunny and warmer with highs jumping back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
TUESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Spotty Light Rain
High: 55
Wind: N 5-15
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Chilly!
Low: 39
Wind: NE 15-25
WEDNESDAY
Partly Cloudy
Seasonal
High: 65
Wind: E 5-10
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)