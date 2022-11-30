Below Freezing With More Sun

Watch for slick spots on the Wednesday morning commute. Any roads that look wet could easily be frozen as temperatures are in the teens.

The sunshine returns Wednesday, but it will be cold and breezy. Highs will be flirting with the freezing mark.

The wind gets stronger Thursday, but also shifts back out of the south, blowing warmer weather back in. Thursday will be in the upper 40s with a lot of sunshine. We keep warming Friday with some extra wind, warming us into the upper 50s.

Another cold front arrives heading into the weekend, dropping us below average again.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 30s. Sunday will be breezy with mid 40s.

Monday brings some more cool temperatures as we drop back into the low 40s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday brings a slight chance for some snow. We stay cold with highs in nearing 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 31

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear

Breezy

Low: 24

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Windy

High: 49

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 58

