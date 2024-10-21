After a mostly sunny and dry start to the day, Omaha's best chance for rain in a month arrives! Before any rain gets here, it will be a little breezy with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s.

Scattered rain and non-severe storms will start to push into areas well to the west of Omaha as early as 1 p.m. then expand east through the rest of the day. Omaha could start to see rain as early as the evening commute, but western Iowa has a much better chance of being dry for the drive home. By 9 tonight, anyone could be seeing some of the scattered rain. The hit and miss rain will continue overnight, but everyone looks dry by the Tuesday morning commute. More than half of region should see rain at some point, but totals will vary a lot... from a quick light shower to a few pockets of heavy rain in some spots.

Tuesday will start in the mid 50s, then we warm up close to 80 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will knock us down into the upper 60s for Wednesday, but we stay dry with a lot of sunshine.

Before you know it, we get breezy and warmer Thursday. A couple spotty showers can't be ruled out, but right now, it looks like most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another cold front drops us right back down into the upper 60s on Friday with a lot of sunshine.

We get even cooler Saturday with mid 60s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be a touch warmer, closer to 70, with a lot of sunshine.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 82

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Breezy

Low: 54

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 68

