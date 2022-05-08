Big Warm Up Ahead

The rest of Sunday will be mild with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s with mostly cloudy conditions. We actually warm to near 70 degrees by early Monday morning. It'll be dry on Monday and clouds move out early in the morning leading to lots of sunshine, breezy southwest winds, and highs in the low 90s!

A cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday and brings a slight cool down. High will be in the mid 80s on Tuesday.

After that brief "cool down," we warm right back to the low 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. There's a small chance for a few showers on Wednesday, but it looks mostly dry overall.

We pull back the heat a touch Friday, cooling into the low 80s, as a cold front moves through the area. Saturday and Sunday will be slightly cooler, falling into the 70s

There's a chance for a few showers and storms Friday into Saturday as that next system moves through our area.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 66

MONDAY

A Few Clouds

Hot & Breezy

High: 92

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Still Hot

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Slight Chance of Showers

High: 90

