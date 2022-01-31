Big warm up for Monday

After a chilly start to Sunday, a warm front starts to move in during the afternoon and it will push us close to 40 degrees for our afternoon highs. Areas west of Omaha will make a run at 50 again, but western Iowa will only warm into the 30s.

Monday is set to be the warmest day of the week. Mid 50s are possible for most under mainly sunny skies.

Temperatures start to drop into Tuesday. This will be the first sign in a few changes on the way by midweek. Overall, it will be colder - in the mid 30s to eventually the 20s and upper teens by Wednesday and Thursday. There is the potential for a winter storm midweek, but latest model trends have been southward, meaning less snow for much of the area. We'll be keeping an eye on it though and keep bringing you updates.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Few Clouds

Chilly

Low: 27

MONDAY

Mainly Sunny

Warm

High: 54

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler

High: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 20

