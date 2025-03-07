Big warm-up kicks off this weekend

A mix of rain and snow will continue along the I-80 corridor this morning, making for a wet morning commute. The snowy areas will be farther north in northeast Nebraska and over into western Iowa in Monona, Crawford, and Carroll counties. This is where snow totals have the best chance of pushing over an inch of snow.

As we slowly warm up into the lunch hour, more rain will start to mix in with the snow farther north, and then everyone dries out early in the afternoon. We don't warm up much, only making it into the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds clear out early tonight, and we get a bit chilly for Saturday morning, in the low 20s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, helping to warm us up into the low 50s, which is a touch above average. We keep warming up Sunday, pushing into the low 60s!

The warm-up continues early in the workweek. Monday will mostly sunny with low 70s.

We start to cool off a little Tuesday, but we stay above average. Highs will be in the low 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Wednesday will be near 60, but we get back into the mid 60s Wednesday with a few clouds.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Snow

Breezy

High: 38

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Chilly

Low: 22

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 52

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

