Big warm-up on the way to Omaha

The wind has shifted back out of the southwest, which will start to blow in some warmer weather for us today! This afternoon will be mostly sunny with temperatures just a touch above average, in the mid 40s.

It won't get as cold overnight, dropping into the mid 20s for Saturday morning, but there could be a few foggy areas.

The wind gets a little stronger out of the southwest Saturday, getting us even warmer. Upper 50s are now looking likely across the Omaha metro with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little cooler northeast of the metro, with mid 50s, but parts of southeast Nebraska could hit the low 60s.

The wind looks a little lighter Sunday, and the great weather continues. We will be in the upper 50s with a lot of sunshine. If you still have outdoor decorations to put up, this will be the weekend to get them done!

We start to cool off again next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with mid 40s, which is closer to average for this part of December.

The coldest weather comes midweek. Tuesday will be in the mid 30s, followed by low 30s on Wednesday. Both days will see more clouds mixed in with the sunshine. As some of the colder weather blows in, we could squeeze a few snowflakes out of the sky, but they won't cause any problems.

Thursday brings more sunshine as we start to warm back up. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

We should be back into the 40s by next Friday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 44

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 25

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 58

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Nice

High: 58

