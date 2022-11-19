Big Warm-up tomorrow

After the very chilly week we just saw, next week will bring November back right in time for Thanksgiving! It begins tonight as we still drop into the teens, but slowly begin our warm-up by the morning hours.

Then the warm-up really kicks in for Sunday as highs climb into the 40s and even some low 50s! Our average high temperature is 49, so we will actually be above average tomorrow. Sunshine will also be in abundance.

We drop a few degrees on Monday, but still remain in the 40s.

Tuesday into Wednesday we are back into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Winds also will be light.

A cold front moves through on Thanksgiving which drops our temperatures into the mid-40s for the high. It will be breezy most of the day with some wind gusts topping 25mph. We look to remain dry but cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle to our east.

Despite the frontal passage, temperatures are not altered much as we make it back into the 50s for the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 16

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Near Average

High: 45

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 50

