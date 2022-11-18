Coldest Weather of the Season So Far

Friday afternoon will likely be our coldest day of the season so far. While it will be mostly sunny, it will be hard to recover from the frigid morning. It will be breezy with highs in the mid 20s.

Overnight, a few more clouds move in which likely linger into Saturday morning as we cool off into the teens.

Skies clear in the first half of Saturday, giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon, but it will still be cold and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be noticeably warmer as we push into the upper 40s. That's a 20 degree jump from Saturday afternoon, and gets us back to average! While warmer, it will still be breezy.

The wind finally lightens up early in the next workweek. The sunshine continues Monday with highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday, we pop back up to near 50 degrees, the first time since November 10.

Wednesday will be similar, but we may slide back down into the mid 40s for Thanksgiving. We stay mostly sunny and dry, so there shouldn't be any travel issues around here from the weather.

