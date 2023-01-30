Bitter Cold Monday

Despite the sun on Monday, temperatures struggle to reach the low teens. We fall back into the single digits for lows Monday night.

A pattern change comes Tuesday as sunshine returns in full force and winds shift out of the south, bringing in warmer air. Temperatures on Tuesday reach the middle 20s.

By Wednesday, we start the month of February right around average with highs in the mid 30s and a mostly sunny sky.

A weak cold front moves through Wednesday night, but it is moisture-starved so no rain/snow chances are there. It will keep temperatures in the upper 20s for Thursday.

The end of the workweek returns with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs in the low 30s with lots of sunshine.

A slight increase in clouds will accompany the warm-up into the weekend as temperatures rise to near 40!

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Feels Like: 1°

High: 13

MONDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 7

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

High: 26

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 35

