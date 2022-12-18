Bitter Cold on the Way

Sunshine will be in abundance for Sunday, but high temperatures struggle to warm. We will be in the 20s during the day. The clear sky and calm wind overnight mean the temperature will fall into the teens.

The first of two storm systems move in Monday, bringing a chance of snow mainly south and east of Omaha. Accumulations look light, generally under 1", but it is something to watch for. Highs on Monday will be the warmest it will be all week, in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be dry but cold, highs in the low teens with lows dropping to near 0.

Our next, and more impactful system moves in Wednesday. Along with this system comes a chance for light snow through Wednesday into Thursday. The details are too murky as to exact accumulations, so stay updated as we get closer to the event.

What is more certain is the brutal arctic air to spill in behind the front. The low Wednesday night will be below zero, and we struggle to even reach 0 on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday looks dangerous, as temperatures fall into the double digits below zero. Making it more impactful will be the gusty winds, which will produce a wind chill as low as -20 to -40 degrees.

Now is the time to prepare for the cold, limit outdoor time as it could take as little as 30 minutes to develop frostbite in these conditions. For those vulnerable to the cold, such as the elderly and those with inadequate heating, make sure they have a plan as well!

The holiday weekend looks cold with highs in the single digits and lows around zero.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Below Average

High: 24

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 13

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Snow South

High: 29

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 12

