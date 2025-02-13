Bitter cold sets in tonight, plus more chances at snow upcoming

Now that the snow is done, and skies are clearing up, it will be an extremely cold night. Lows will be near -10, with wind chills around -20.

Roads will likely remain covered and slick tonight and Thursday morning due to the extreme cold, so plan for extra time to get to where you need to go.

We get a lot of sunshine Thursday, and roads conditions should improve by the afternoon. But when you start below zero degrees, even a lot of sunshine will only get you so far. Highs will be in the teens.

Friday will be very windy with winds blowing as strong as 50 mph. Thankfully, the wind will be out of the south, helping to blow in some warmer weather. Highs will be in the mid 30s, which is near average, and we should be able to melt some more snow off roads, even with cloudier conditions.

Late Friday night, a few pockets of hit and miss snow will start to move into the region. These will become more widespread into Saturday morning, but it's too early to say how many of us will get hit by the snow. There could also be a few pockets of freezing rain south of Omaha. The wintry mix should end by the late afternoon, but it will be windy and colder. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

We'll see some sunshine and it will be colder with highs in the teens.

We stay in the teens Monday, and another shot of snow is starting to look more likely during the day.

Some of that snow could continue into Tuesday with highs still in the teens.

Most mornings will be below zero the first half of next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Very Cold

Low: -10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 17

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Snow Late

High: 34

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.