Bitter Cold & Weekend Accumulating Snow

Clouds will thicken up Friday, and with the wind shifting back out of the north, we start to cool off. Highs will be close to average, in the mid 30s, for the last day of 2021. Winds pick up, as well. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph.

For the first of the year frigid air will be blowing in with snow. Scattered snow moves in from the west after midnight, then becomes more widespread into Saturday morning. Snow continues at times throughout the day Saturday, tapers off Saturday evening, and should end Saturday night.

While the snow falls, strong winds will be blowing it around, greatly reducing the visibility for drivers. Along with snow-covered roads, this will make for some dangerous travel. The wind will also drop wind chills as low as -15 to -25.

Snow totals are not set in stone yet, but the overall trend will be higher totals to the south and smaller totals to the north. For now, we're thinking cities south of Lincoln and Omaha will see 5-8 inches. Lincoln, Omaha, and other cities along I-80 likely get 2-5 inches. Then farther north, cities including Columbus, Tekamah, and Denison see 0-2 inches of snow. If anyone gets missed by this snow, it will be northeast Nebraska.

The frigid air stays with us into Sunday morning, dropping us below zero, but then we start to warm back up.

The sunshine returns Sunday, warming us into the low 20s, followed by upper 30s Monday.

We could even make it back into the low 40s Tuesday before another cold front cools us off again midweek.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 34

FRIDAY NIGHT

Late Night Snow

Very Cold

Low: 2

SATURDAY

Accumulating Snow

Windy

High: 6

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 18

