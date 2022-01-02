Bitterly cold through Sunday

Snow ran into a lot of dry air at the surface today, so it took longer than anticipated for the snow to make it down to the ground and start sticking. Omaha ended up with about an inch of snow across the metro. Areas a bit farther south saw more snow and areas to our north saw much less. This was hard to measure, too, since the wind has been blowing the snow around so much, too.

Temperatures fall below zero as we get into Sunday morning. Wind chills will be dangerously low, between -15 to -30 degrees. Frostbite and hypothermia happen quickly in these conditions, so stay inside as much as possible. If you have to be out and about, make sure to have extra winter clothes in your vehicle and ways to stay warm in case of car problems.

Sunshine and a light southwest wind return for Sunday. We'll warm into the upper teens, but areas with less snow on the ground will make it into the low 20s. Those to our south and east will be even colder, thanks to the snow on the ground.

Then we get to enjoy a decent rebound early next week. Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny. Monday gets into the mid 30s, followed by low 40s on Tuesday, but it's looking a little breezy.

Then another cold front moves in to bring the colder weather back in with a slight chance for snow midweek. Highs will fall into the teens for the second half of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clearing

Very Cold

Wind Chill: -15 to -30

Low: -5

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 18

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 36

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 41

