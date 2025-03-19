BLIZZARD UPDATE: Final snow map and timing forecast

As of early Wednesday morning, the rain has changed to snow in northeast Nebraska, and the snow line will push southeast through the rest of the morning. For Omaha's morning commute, we will likely be seeing a mix of rain and snow or a full switch to snow. Once the change to snow happens, the visibility will drop quickly, making travel very dangerous.

By the lunch hour, anything falling from the sky across western Iowa and eastern Nebraska will be snow. Heavy pockets of snow will move through at times, causing near whiteout conditions with the help of 50-65 mph winds. If you have the option to stay home today, please stay home today! The worst combination of heavier snow and strongest wind will be from the start of the snow into the middle of the afternoon. The snow will then start to lighten up later in the afternoon as it moves east. By the evening commute, neighborhoods west of the metro should be done with snow, but Omaha and east will still have some snow falling. The Omaha metro likely sees an end to the snow around 6 or 7 p.m., followed by all of western Iowa around 8 or 9 tonight.

Today's strong wind could cause a few power outages before it starts to lighten up tonight. After the snow ends, it likely won't blow around much since it will be heavy, wet snow. The relatively warm weather will also help road crews make fast progress on the roads once the snow ends.

Temperatures will likely be near or above freezing most of the day, but the snow will be falling fast enough to overcome the melting from the warm ground and air. The highest totals will be north and west of Omaha with 4-8 inches. For Omaha and Council Bluffs, we're still expecting 2-5 inches. As you head farther southeast, totals will drop quickly, but these areas will still have low visibility as the snow falls. See map for your neighborhood.

KMTV Snow Forecast for Wednesday's Blizzard

Although the wind lightens up overnight, it could still be a bit breezy Thursday morning as spring officially begins! The wind will be lighter the rest of the day. Highs will be near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy, but warmer, with highs in the mid 50s. There could be a couple spotty and light showers around late in the day, but most of us will stay dry.

We get a little more sunshine Saturday with low 60s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with upper 50s. Like Friday, there could be a couple spotty pockets of light rain around over the weekend, but most of us stay dry.

Monday will also be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday looks a touch warmer with low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

Very Windy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clearing Skies

Windy Early

Low: 20

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spring Begins

High: 50

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Spotty Rain

High: 56

