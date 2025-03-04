Blizzard Update: Here's the updated timing and snow totals

The Tuesday morning commute will have some hit and miss light rain, but most roads are wet from the overnight rain.

SNOW: We will warm up into the mid 50s for the lunch hour as widespread rain moves back into the region. The rain will continue through the afternoon as temperatures begin to fall, eventually changing the rain to snow from west to east. Columbus and areas north into northeast Nebraska will likely be all snow late this afternoon and the drive home. Omaha will likely see rain for a majority of the evening commute with temperatures in the low 40s, but snow could start to mix in by the end of the drive home. Most of eastern Nebraska will be all snow by 7/8 this evening, but Omaha and other neighborhoods along the Missouri River could still be seeing a mix of rain and snow at that point. By 10 p.m., Omaha and Council Bluffs will be all snow as the snow line expands east through western Iowa. It could take until midnight for all of western Iowa and northwest Missouri to fully change to snow.

The snow will start to break apart and end out towards Columbus around midnight, but it likely continues in Omaha and western Iowa through 3 a.m. or later. The snow should be over in Omaha by the Wednesday morning commute, but there could be a few light areas of snow in western Iowa. We will start the day in the low 20s.

The smallest snow totals will be west of the Omaha metro. Columbus and northeast Nebraska will likely see 1-3 inches of snow. Tekamah, Fremont, western Douglas and Sarpy counties, Lincoln, and northwest Missouri will see around 2-5 inches. The highest totals of 3-6 inches will be along the Missouri River and east, including Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, the eastern half of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, Council Bluffs, Denison, and Atlantic.

KMTV Blizzard Snow Forecast

WIND: It will start to get windy around the Tuesday evening commute, but the wind will start to gust around 60-70 mph as early as 8 p.m. in Omaha. The very strong wind will continue overnight, and it will only lighten up a little for the Wednesday morning commute. It will continue to slowly lighten up the rest of Wednesday. Remember, it's the wind and low visibility that make a blizzard, not big snow totals.

IMPACTS: The combination of the wind and snow will cause big problems. There will be near zero visibility at times, and along with snow-covered roads, travel will be nearly impossible at times. Power outages are likely, so charge up your devices before the worst of the wind kicks in. You should also secure or bring inside anything you don't want blowing away, including your trash cans.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds return Thursday with some scattered light rain and snow arriving in the second half of the day. It will also be a touch warmer with low 40s.

Snow will continue at times into Friday morning, which could be just enough for some neighborhoods to see some slick spots. The afternoon will be in the low 40s.

The sunshine is back in full force for the weekend, and we quickly start warming up. Saturday will be in the upper 40s, followed by mid 50s on Sunday.

Monday looks great with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

Windy Late

Afternoon: 44

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

VERY Windy

Blowing Snow

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Snow

High: 43

