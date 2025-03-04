Blizzard warning expanded for more counties, extreme travel conditions tonight

SNOW: Rain will continue to transition to snow as we get into Tuesday evening, turning to all snow by 7pm. This snow may be heavy at times and due to high winds will lead to white-out conditions. The highest impacts will be from Omaha to west Iowa,

The snow will start to break apart and end out towards Columbus before midnight, but it likely continues in Omaha and western Iowa through 3 a.m. or later. The snow should be over in Omaha by the Wednesday morning commute, but there could be a few light areas of snow in western Iowa. We will start the day in the low 20s and the wind will still be very strong.

The smallest snow totals will be west of the Omaha metro. Columbus and northeast Nebraska will likely see 1-3 inches of snow. Tekamah, Fremont, western Douglas and Sarpy counties, Lincoln, and northwest Missouri will see around 2-5 inches. The highest totals of 3-6 inches will be along the Missouri River and east, including Nebraska City, Plattsmouth, the eastern half of Douglas and Sarpy Counties, Council Bluffs, Denison, and Atlantic.

Harlan, Atlantic, Denison, Carroll, and Audubon, Iowa could receive more than 6 inches of snow and is where the greatest impacts to travel are expected.

KMTV Blizzard Snow Forecast

WIND: The wind will be sustain at 30-35 mph, but will be gusting to around 60-70 mph at times. The strongest of the wind is expected to be overnight, and it will only lighten up a little for the Wednesday morning commute. It will continue to slowly lighten up the rest of Wednesday. Remember, it's the wind and low visibility that make a blizzard, not big snow totals.

IMPACTS: The combination of the wind and snow will cause big problems. There will be near zero visibility at times, and along with snow-covered roads, travel will be nearly impossible at times. Power outages are likely, so charge up your devices before the worst of the wind kicks in. You should also secure or bring inside anything you don't want blowing away, including your trash cans.

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Clouds return Thursday with some scattered light rain and snow arriving in the second half of the day. It will also be a touch warmer with low 40s.

Snow will continue at times into Friday morning, which could be just enough for some neighborhoods to see some slick spots. The afternoon will be in the low 40s.

The sunshine is back in full force for the weekend, and we quickly start warming up. Saturday will be in the upper 40s, followed by mid 50s on Sunday.

Monday looks great with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Extreme Wind

Snow until 3am

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Windy

High: 37

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Snow

High: 43

