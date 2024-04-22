Breezy Again Tuesday, Stormy Later This Week

The wind stays breezy for Monday evening, and a few spotty showers could start popping later in the evening hours. We will probably stay dry in Omaha, but you will have a better chance of seeing some rain south of I-80 tonight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tuesday starts with a lot of clouds, but we will see a lot more sunshine by midday. It will be breezy again, but not as gusty as on Monday. The air will also be a little cooler, with highs in the upper 60s.

We continue to cool a little on Wednesday, reaching the mid 60s with a mix of sunshine and clouds, and calmer winds. There could be a few spotty showers to dodge Wednesday night, but many of us stay dry.

The wind picks up again Thursday, blowing in warmer air, helping temperatures climb into the low to mid 70s, and partly sunny skies.

Rain will become possible heading into Thursday evening, but it will be a lot more widespread overnight and into Friday morning. These showers and storms will continue on and off the rest of the day. Some of these could even be strong to severe. We'll have a better idea on storm timing and threats later in the week. It will also be breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday looks like the best part of the weekend to get outside, which is perfect timing for the Huskers spring game. Most of the day will be dry with highs in the low 70s. For now, rain should hold off until Saturday night.

Another round of rain and storms will start to move in Saturday night and continues at times Sunday. Highs will be near 70.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 49

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 69

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain Late

High: 66

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

High: 73

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.