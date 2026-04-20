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Breezy and bringing the heat to start the week

We kick off the week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and then upper 80s by midweek thanks to some southerly winds
Breezy and bringing the heat to start the week
Paige's 4-20 Morning Forecast
Posted

3 THINGS TO KNOW

  • Sunshine for beginning of week
  • Warm weather with some fire risk
  • Storms return Thursday

FORECAST

We get warmer on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s, aided by the return of southerly winds (20-30 mph). The combination of wind, warmth, and dry conditions will create some fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning.

Tuesday, we jump another 10 degrees, into the upper 80s. The wind is lower, and thus the fire risk is a bit lower too.

The fire weather risk returns on Wednesday as the wind returns (30-40 mph), temperatures hold in the upper 80s, but some humidity will begin to return to the area too.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of storms. Depending on the ingredients, severe weather is possible, but it's too early for any specifics.

The cold front knocks back our temperatures for Friday into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm & Breezy

High: 78

Wind: SE 20-30

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 53

Wind: SE 5-10

TUESDAY

Sunny

Very Warm

High: 87

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 86

Wind: S 25-35

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