Breezy and warm this weekend, storms next week

It will be a pleasant evening with mostly clear skies, light winds and temperatures in the 60s. Lows tonight will cool in the mid 40s.

Summer heat moves in over the weekend with near-record high temperatures. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will also be mostly sunny as we push into the upper 80s with less wind.

It will still be very dry this weekend, so you may want to refrain from burning anything outdoors until we get some rain again.

The heat continues Monday with upper 80s, but it will start to get breezy again. Most of the day will be dry, but we will start to see storms move in during the evening and at night. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. As we go through the weekend, we'll get a better idea of how likely severe storms will be, timing, and where that threat is most likely.

Rain and storms will continue at times Tuesday, cooling us off into the low 70s for the afternoon. We likely dry out Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be in the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds, but another system could throw a few spotty showers at us in the second half of the day.

We keep cooling off Thursday with upper 50s and some extra wind.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Chilly

Low: 44

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 86

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot

High: 88

