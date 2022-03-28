Breezy, But Warmer, Monday

Monday will be breezy, but also warmer, with highs in the mid 50s. There will also be more sunshine mixed in with the clouds today compared to Sunday.

Clouds thicken up overnight, turning us mostly cloudy for Tuesday morning... but that keeps us warmer. We start the day in the upper 30s.

We get windy Tuesday, with winds around 35 mph, but that is warmer weather blowing in! It will cause a big temperature difference across the region for Tuesday afternoon. Parts of southeast Nebraska will approach 80 degrees, while Omaha will likely top out near 70. The coolest weather will be northeast of the metro with some spots only hitting the upper 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated and light showers to dodge.

Scattered storms fire off early Tuesday night. These won't be for everyone, but some could be strong to severe. Anyone could see a severe storm, but the higher threat is southeast of Omaha. Pockets of large hail and a few areas of damaging wind are the main concern. The storms should clear the region by 2 am Wednesday.

A few leftover pockets of rain and snow are possible Wednesday, but everyone will be cooler and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday brings a little sunshine mixing in with the clouds, but we stay cool, in the mid 40s.

We climb back into the low 50s Friday with the potential for some scattered rain showers Friday night.

Low 50s continue Saturday with a small chance for rain. Sunday will be a little warmer, back into the upper 50s with another small chance for rain Sunday night.

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 54

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Not as Cold

Low: 38

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Storms Late

High: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Spotty Rain/Snow

High: 47

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.