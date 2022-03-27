Breezy, warmer Monday

It'll be chilly tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s by Monday morning with partly cloudy conditions.
The wind starts to pick up again on Monday, but it will help us warm up a bit. Highs will be in the mid 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday will be windy and warmer as we climb into the low 70s. Rain chances return in the second half of Tuesday, and a few storms are possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The rain could continue at times Wednesday with strong winds. It will also be cooler, with highs in the 40s. As we keep cooling off Wednesday, the rain could change to snow. A few spotty snow showers are possible into early Thursday, too, and highs will be in the low 40s.
We warm up after that with highs in the low to mid 50s Friday through Sunday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Chilly
Low: 32
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 54
TUESDAY
Windy
Warmer
Rain/Storms Late
High: 72
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Cooler
Rain to Snow
High: 47
