Breezy & Warming Back Up

It will be another cold night ahead. One good thing about tonight is the winds will be lighter than last night. However, with our temperatures reaching closer to the single digit range, it will be a chilly night. Bundle up if you have plans that involve being outside.
Finally, a warm-up is underway for the end of the weekend. Mid 40s make a comeback under mostly sunny skies on Sunday.
The official start of Spring brings near average warmth and partly cloudy skies. Mid 50s with a light breeze.
Tuesday is when we have our next chance of rain. It starts in the morning hours and lingers into the early evening. Thanks to this system, our temperatures cool down to the low 50s and the breeze picks up.
The middle of the workweek brings small chances of scattered rain showers Wednesday and Thursday. Both days are breezy and in the mid to low 50s.
Friday starts out cloudy, but we'll see some more intervals of sunshine after lunch. We drop below average with the mid 50s as high temperatures.
The start of the weekend brings back mid 50s and small rain chances.
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Feeling Like 5°-10°
Low: 10
SUNDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
Below Average
High: 46
MONDAY
Partly Cloudy
Seasonable
High: 56
TUESDAY
Rain Showers
Cooler
Breezy
High: 50
