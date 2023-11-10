Breezy Weekend and Trending Warmer

Clouds will return for the start of your weekend. Veteran's Day will be a windy, mostly cloudy day with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Most will stay dry. Temperatures will be a slightly warmer, in the mid to upper 50s.

Heading into Saturday night, we will have a chance to see the northern lights! A G3 category geomagnetic storm is typically strong enough to cause the aurora borealis to be visible over the northern United States, sometimes including Nebraska and Iowa. Look to the northern horizon. It will be best viewable Saturday night from 9pm until 3am, using a camera, and in a location away from light pollution.

We start another warming trend Sunday, closing out the weekend back in the low to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

It starts to get breezy again early next week, once again, pushing us well above average for temperatures. Monday will be in the mid 60s, followed by upper 60s on Tuesday with a lot of sunshine.

We'll be in the upper 60s on Wednesday with more sunshine, but things will start to cool off toward the end of the week.

As of now, precipitation (rain & snow) will stay out of the forecast until sometime next weekend.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Small Rain Chance

Breezy

High: 56

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 65

