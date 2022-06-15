Brief Break From The Heat

While the severe storms have come to an end, we'll have to dodge a few leftover spotty showers Wednesday morning, keeping us mostly cloudy. Skies clear for the afternoon, letting in more sunshine. It will also be a lot more comfortable in most cities as a cold front continues to push southeast through the region. This drops the humidity and keeps Omaha near 80 for the afternoon.

Cities farther southwest who don't see the cold front until late Wednesday could make a run for 90 with higher humidity. As the cold front arrives, it could also kick off a few spotty showers in northwest Missouri.

Skies will be mostly clear overnight, allowing for a very comfortable start to our Thursday. Lows will be near 60.

The humidity stays lower Thursday, but the heat returns. Mostly sunny skies get us back to the low 90s. Around the evening commute, a couple isolated showers and storms could start to develop, which continue into the night. The College World Series Opening Ceremony will likely be dry, but there will be a few spotty showers to dodge. Storms become more likely overnight, but won't be for everyone. A couple could be strong to severe.

We're mostly sunny again Friday with highs near 90. The humidity will also be higher to end the workweek and the first games of the CWS.

Winds will be stronger over the weekend, pumping in higher heat and humidity. Saturday will be in the low 90s, followed by upper 90s on Father's Day. Both afternoons will be mostly sunny.

We could make another push for 100 degrees Monday, but "cool off" into the mid 90s Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Spotty A.M. Rain

High: 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Comfy

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms Late

High: 92

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 90

