Briefly Above-Average Midweek

It gets cold again tonight, dropping down into the upper teens in Omaha, which means some spots across western Iowa and into northeast Nebraska will fall just under the teens.

We start to warm up Tuesday, pushing into the low 40s with a lot of sunshine.

The warm-up continues Wednesday with highs just above average. We'll top out near 50 with mostly sunny skies.

We spend the second half of the workweek cooling off. Thursday will be in the low 40s with a few more clouds.

Friday will be in the upper 30s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

It gets a little warmer Saturday, but also breezy, with low 40s. There could be a little light rain and snow around, but it doesn't look too promising right now.

We warm into the mid 40s on Sunday with areas southeast of Omaha possibly seeing a little rain.

