Briefly Cooler Friday

A cold front is moving southeast through the region, kicking off some scattered showers and storms. These will weaken and break apart as they move south of Omaha. The closer you live towards northwest Missouri, the more likely you won't see any rain. By lunch, the rain should be gone with the exception of a couple isolated showers south of Omaha. It will also be much cooler with highs in the mid 70s, even with some late-day sunshine.

A few more clouds move in overnight for our Saturday morning as we cool down to about 60 degrees.

The sunshine returns for Saturday afternoon, warming us into the mid 80s. Sunday will be breezy and mostly sunny with highs back into the low 90s.

Monday's cold front is speeding up, so we have dropped the forecast to the low 80s for the afternoon. The cold front will also bring a number of showers and storms for the day. These should be out of the region by Tuesday morning.

We then get to enjoy a longer stretch of fall-like weather... a lot of sunshine, low humidity, and low heat. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday. We could even dip into the 40s for Wednesday morning. Fall arrives Wednesday afternoon, and it will feel like it, with highs in the low 70s again.

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain/Storms

High: 75

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Muggy

High: 84

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Muggy

High: 92

