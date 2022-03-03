Briefly cooler Thursday.

The fire danger remains high due to the recent dry weather, low humidity, and a little more wind in the afternoons. Continue to avoid any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire until we get some moisture in this weekend.

Cooler weather starts to blow back in overnight, keeping us a little breezy. We will drop into the upper 20s for Thursday morning.

While Thursday will be noticeably cooler, it will actually still be above average. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with a few more clouds mixing in with our sunshine.

Friday will be windy as warmer weather starts to blow back in. Highs will be back in the upper 60s!

Most of Friday will be dry, but the potential for some scattered showers arrives Friday night. We could see rain at times overnight and into Saturday morning.

Rain could continue at times Saturday, but there is still a lot of uncertainty with how much moisture this system brings in. There could even be a few storms mixing in with the rain showers across the region. In fact, some of those storms could be severe, especially towards central Iowa.

As colder air starts to blow in Saturday night, the last of our snow could turn into some snow. At this point, no accumulation is expected.

Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s, and a small chance for snow.

Monday brings another small chance for snow with highs in the low 40s again.

A touch warmer into next Tuesday - highs are expected to get into the upper 40s.

Back to the 50 degree mark by Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooling Off

High: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 32

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

Rain Possible Late

High: 72

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Showers/Storms

Breezy

High: 73

