Briefly warmer Tuesday

Today will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the low 50s, which is still below average for late March.

Clouds move back in overnight as we fall into the mid 20s for Wednesday morning.

We get colder again Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. The clouds will be stubborn, but we should squeeze out a little sunshine at times.

Thursday will be windy, but that will be warm weather blowing in from the south, making for the warmest day of the year so far! Highs will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies. A few spotty showers and storms will pop up Thursday evening and night. While many of us will stay dry, there is a small chance for a couple strong to severe storms in eastern Nebraska.

We'll continue to dodge some spotty showers and storms Friday. We likely start the day in the mid 50s, but colder air will blow in with stronger winds during the second half of the day, dropping temperatures.

Saturday will be breezy with highs in the low 50s, then temperatures spike again Sunday, making a run for 70 degrees! Sunday will also be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Monday will be nice, but cooler, with low 60s and partly cloudy skies.

