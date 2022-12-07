Calm and Comfortable Wednesday

With mostly sunny skies, Wednesday afternoon will be very comfortable with lots of sun as we push back into the low 40s.

Thursday is looking to bring us more rain than snow. The rain will start to move in from the south by late morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. We could easily see widespread freezing rain before more of us see it turn to snow, mainly north of I-80, by the evening. More of the rain will change into snow at night before we dry out early Friday morning.

With mainly rain expected along and south of I-80, snow totals aren't likely there. North of I-80, in a line from Columbus to Tekamah and Denison will see between nothing to one inch. The best shot at seeing 1 to 3 inches will be in northeast Nebraska. Continue to stay with us for any updates.

Like Thursday, Friday will also be in the upper 30s, with mostly cloudy skies to end the workweek.

The clouds could be pretty stubborn over the weekend. We will manage to warm into the low 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a small chance for some rain showers on Saturday, but we have higher chances for rain and snow at the start of the workweek.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 40

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 26

THURSDAY

Cloudy

Rain to Snow

High: 37

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

High: 39

