Calmer and Cooler Weather

A lot cooler late in the week
Calmer and cooler.
Posted at 4:45 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 05:45:46-05

With the cold start our high temperatures will also be closer to average for this time of year, in the mid 40s. We will be back to mainly sunny skies thru the afternoon. Winds will still be in the 25 MPH range, which is still breezy, but a huge improvement from Wednesday

We get even cooler on Saturday, topping out in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday, as well.

Sunday will be breezy, getting us a little warmer, back to the low 40s. Those 40s continue into early next week.

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy Early
High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Chilly
Low: 28

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Cool
High: 44

SATURDAY
Mainly Sunny
Much Colder
High: 28

