Calmer and Cooler Weather

With the cold start our high temperatures will also be closer to average for this time of year, in the mid 40s. We will be back to mainly sunny skies thru the afternoon. Winds will still be in the 25 MPH range, which is still breezy, but a huge improvement from Wednesday

We get even cooler on Saturday, topping out in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday, as well.

Sunday will be breezy, getting us a little warmer, back to the low 40s. Those 40s continue into early next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Early

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 28

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 44

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Much Colder

High: 28

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.