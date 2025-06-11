Chance for rain now lower this weekend, instead it will be hotter and humid

It will stay warm and mostly clear this evening and tonight. We start Thursday in the upper 60s.

The heat backs off a few degrees Thursday, but it will still be hot. We'll see a lot of sunshine and only a few isolated storms in the afternoon with highs near 90.

It gets a little more muggy Friday with highs in the upper 80s, feeling more like the low 90s. We've continued to pull back on rain chances for the day, but a few stray thundershowers will still be possible, so not totally a 'rain-free' day. There will be more clouds, but you'll still want the sunscreen if you're heading downtown for the first day of the College World Series.

While there are still slight chances at isolated storms this weekend, there will likely be lots of dry weather, which also means more sunshine and hotter temperatures. Saturday will be in the upper 80s, followed by 90 degrees on Sunday. There won't be much wind, and humidity will make the afternoons and evenings feel even hotter, with Sunday likely feeling the muggiest.

Thunderstorms may be possible heading into Sunday night, before clearing out Monday morning,making for a hot and muggy start to next week. Monday's highs will reach the low 90s.

More thunderstorms, and an eventual cold front will reach Omaha around Tuesday, or Wednesday of next week, cooling us down into the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 68

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

Isolated Storms

High: 90

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Storms

High: 89

