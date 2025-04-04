Chilly this weekend, more rain chances next week

Hit and miss rain will continue this evening through early Friday night, and it will be a chilly night in the 30s and 40s. Skies begin to clear into Saturday morning as we drop into the mid 30s with breezy winds.

The sunshine is back Saturday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s, which is more than 10 degrees below average for Omaha. With the wind, it will feel much colder than the actual temperature.

The second half of the weekend will be much warmer. After a cold start to Sunday morning in the 20s, skies will be mostly sunny and the wind will be lighter. Sunday's highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

We cool off again to start the new work week, but skies will stay sunny with Monday's highs back down into the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be a breezy day. That will be some warmer weather blowing back in to the region. Highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, there will be a few spotty pockets of rain around which could continue into Wednesday.

Once any early day rain clears up, Wednesday will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Even warmer weather continues to move in for the second half of the week with highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday with sunshine.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Low: 34

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 57

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

