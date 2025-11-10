Chilly to start the workweek, but we get warmer this week

It's quite chilly to start the workweek with lows in the 10s and 20s. Though the wind is light, the wind chill is in the teens for most of us.

It does not get much warmer this afternoon. Monday's highs reach the upper-30s, despite the sunshine.

Clouds move in tonight as we head for another cold night in the 20s. These clouds are gone by Tuesday morning.

For Veterans Day, the cold snap becomes a thing of the past as temperatures climb into the low-60s!

This begins a streak of warmer weather through the rest of the week; each day will feature highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s/40s.

The warmest day this week looks to be Friday & Saturday with highs in the upper-60s, and some neighborhoods could reach 70!

A cold front arrives Saturday afternoon, which brings a small chance of rain, though as of now most of the rain could miss us to the southeast. This will change over the next several days.

What is more certain is that the cold front will usher in cooler weather by the end of the weekend.

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not As Cold

High: 38

Wind: NW 5-10

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 29

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 60

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

