Clear skies and warmth before a front on Friday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Great weather and warmer Thursday

Severe weather chances Friday

Short cold-snap below freezing this weekend

FORECAST

Overnight we saw a lot of clear skies, and that adds to a little bit cooler temps for this morning. Most of us waking up to the upper 40s and lower 50s, but expect some warmth later in the day!

We'll see a lot of sunshine and a bit of a breeze for our Thursday afternoon, with temps reaching all the way up to the mid 80s. With that sunshine, some of those feels like temps could tickle the lower 90s.

Clouds move back in Thursday night and Friday starts breezy with milder temps in the 60s. In Omaha, we should be able to reach the upper 70s before cold front quickly reaches the metro around noon. Temps will fall in the 50s/60s once the front has passed.

This front will move into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri by early afternoon, kicking off another round of severe storms. This severe weather risk will be mostly focused south and east of Omaha, and will exit the region by 4pm. All types of severe weather are possible.

It stays windy and cooler for Friday night with gusts up to 45mph and temps in the 30s for Saturday morning, and highs in the low 50s for Saturday afternoon.

As winds settle Saturday night and skies remain clear, areas of patchy frost and freezing conditions are expected. Sunday morning will be around 29-33 degrees.

Sunday and next Monday will be dry, sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s. There may be some returning rain towards the end of next week, but this will be a drier pattern over the next 7 days.

THURSDAY

Sunny

Warmer

High: 85

Wind: S 5-15

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 63

Wind: SW 5-15

FRIDAY

Very low chance storms

Cooler

High: 78

Wind: N 15-25

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